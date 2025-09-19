DILG says Unified 911 hits 94.42% efficiency on launch day

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday reported that the newly launched Unified 911 system set a new standard for emergency response in the country, achieving 94.42 percent efficiency on its first day of operation on 11 September 2025. DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said this major improvement marks a significant leap in modernizing the country’s emergency services, ensuring faster and more reliable assistance for those in urgent need of help.

On the first day of the Unified 911 rollout, the Emergency 911 National Call Center received 60,323 calls, of which 57,786 were successfully handled, resulting in a 94.42 percent efficiency rate. Only 3,537 calls were identified as test, abandoned, or prank calls.

The DILG emphasized that the improvement in 911’s efficiency rating is not due to lower demand but to a vastly improved response framework, as the call center has consistently handled around 61,000 calls per day. The Department added that the 94.42 percent efficiency on day one shows how the new system is already making a measurable impact on the speed and accuracy of emergency responses.

This represents a sharp rise from previous years. In 2024, the call center managed just 48.33 percent of the 22.3 million calls received. By early 2025, upgrades had increased the efficiency rate to 70.71 percent, which further improved to 94.42 percent on launch day — reflecting gains in both system capacity and operational coordination.

Earlier, Remulla issued a stern warning against prank calls to the newly rolled-out Unified 911 Emergency Hotline, saying that those who misuse the system will face immediate consequences, including deprioritization of their future calls.

"Kapag prank call ka, ma-archive na ang number mo. Last priority. Kasi kailangan may disincentive yung mga prank callers. So, kung nanloko ka sa amin, di ka na makakatawag," he said, appealing to the public to act responsibly and think twice before misusing the emergency system.

To ensure that no genuine emergencies are missed, the DILG is implementing verification protocols, especially for dropped or unclear calls. These may include follow-ups by local police or barangay officials to check the situation on the ground.

Remulla said that with Unified 911 now fully operational, the Philippines has taken a significant step toward a more responsive, reliable, and efficient emergency response system — aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to delivering modern, efficient services to all Filipinos.