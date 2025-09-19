DepEd directs field offices to flag anomalies in school infrastructure

The Department of Education (DepEd) has directed its field offices to submit detailed reports on unfinished or “ghost” school buildings.

In a memorandum dated 12 September 2025, all DepEd regional and division offices were reminded to “ensure transparency and accountability in school infrastructure projects” in light of recent reports on “ghost” or uncompleted school buildings.

Specifically, all regional and division offices are tasked to identify irregularities and highlight anomalous cases such as prolonged stoppage, incomplete delivery, or structural defects. Field offices are also required to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways for project records reconciliation.

DepEd also reminded its field offices to submit validated reports using the prescribed template within 15 working days from issuance of the memorandum. All regional engineers are expected to consolidate the reports and send the accomplished documents to the DepEd Central Office at oas.hrod@deped.gov.ph