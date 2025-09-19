Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You may face a misunderstanding, but this can be resolved with respect.
Health: Make it a habit to brush and floss, perfect timing for a dental visit.
Career: A new idea will become the solution to a recurring problem.
Wealth: A good day to shop for items on promo or installment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white crystal in the bedroom to protect peace and wise decisions.
OX
Love: A sweet call or text will brighten your whole day.
Health: Avoid eating many sweets, especially if you also have a dental appointment.
Career: You will receive appreciation from a colleague.
Wealth: Luck comes through sales or payments received.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Place a silver pouch in your bag for continuous income and wallet protection.
TIGER
Love: Time to clarify your intentions. What is the real reason behind your actions?
Health: Drink cold water only if it is guaranteed clean.
Career: A good day to file, organize, and clear your workspace.
Wealth: Expect a free service or discount.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch in your room to attract good luck and opportunities.
RABBIT
Love: A second chance may come with someone who was once important.
Health: Do not rush, especially if you have a dental concern, stay calm.
Career: Before the day ends, you will hear positive news.
Wealth: Luck comes in a simple raffle or prize draw.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place green aventurine in your wallet for long-term income and investment protection.
DRAGON
Love: A new spark may begin, do not rush, just let it flow.
Health: Avoid food and drinks that are too hot or too cold.
Career: Someone will thank you for your guidance.
Wealth: A small deal will blossom into a long-term client.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gray pouch in your drawer for emotional stability and grounded decisions.
SNAKE
Love: You do not need to pretend to be loved, show your true self.
Health: Avoid very cold drinks as they may cause gum swelling.
Career: A new learning opportunity will come, grab it.
Wealth: You may receive a referral or tip that will earn you money.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Tie a red ribbon at the side of your working table to ward off intrigue.
HORSE
Love: A sweet moment of thrill will come in the middle of the day.
Health: Bring mouthwash or chewing gum if you are always on the go.
Career: Your punctuality today will be noticed by management.
Wealth: An unexpected tip or small windfall may come.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place a purple cloth on your altar to strengthen self-worth and negotiation power.
GOAT
Love: Not everyone who asks for time leaves you, be open to explanations.
Health: A good day for dental cleaning or check-up.
Career: A new project will come that is close to your heart.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place a blue gemstone in your wallet for luck and protection against overspending.
MONKEY
Love: If you want them back, you also need to make an effort.
Health: Avoid hard food if you have dental sensitivity.
Career: A busy period is coming, start with the difficult tasks now.
Wealth: A side hustle is growing stronger, keep it up.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place an orange crystal in your room to energize luck and courage in decision making.
ROOSTER
Love: A sweet message will make your day better.
Health: A good day to drink herbal tea to strengthen your immune system.
Career: You will learn something new from a seminar or training.
Wealth: You may be able to sell long-stored stocks or items.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Place a silver pendant under the desk to reflect bad luck and replace it with good fortune.
DOG
Love: Someone wants to confess their feelings to you, watch out for the signs.
Health: Eat fiber-rich vegetables for better digestion and freshness.
Career: Someone will use your name for a good reason, you will share in their success.
Wealth: A good day to save in a coin bank or envelope system.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold ribbon in the cash box to attract customers and financial flow.
PIG
Love: It may not be a grand gesture, but sincerity is felt in actions.
Health: Avoid strong soft drinks if your teeth are sensitive.
Career: Expect an appreciation post or feedback, good vibes.
Wealth: A new client or buyer prospect will come.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gray coin pouch under your working chair to ground energy in your career.