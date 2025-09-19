SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (20 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You may face a misunderstanding, but this can be resolved with respect.

Health: Make it a habit to brush and floss, perfect timing for a dental visit.

Career: A new idea will become the solution to a recurring problem.

Wealth: A good day to shop for items on promo or installment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white crystal in the bedroom to protect peace and wise decisions.

OX

Love: A sweet call or text will brighten your whole day.

Health: Avoid eating many sweets, especially if you also have a dental appointment.

Career: You will receive appreciation from a colleague.

Wealth: Luck comes through sales or payments received.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Place a silver pouch in your bag for continuous income and wallet protection.

TIGER

Love: Time to clarify your intentions. What is the real reason behind your actions?

Health: Drink cold water only if it is guaranteed clean.

Career: A good day to file, organize, and clear your workspace.

Wealth: Expect a free service or discount.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch in your room to attract good luck and opportunities.

RABBIT
Love: A second chance may come with someone who was once important.

Health: Do not rush, especially if you have a dental concern, stay calm.

Career: Before the day ends, you will hear positive news.

Wealth: Luck comes in a simple raffle or prize draw.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place green aventurine in your wallet for long-term income and investment protection.

DRAGON
Love: A new spark may begin, do not rush, just let it flow.

Health: Avoid food and drinks that are too hot or too cold.

Career: Someone will thank you for your guidance.

Wealth: A small deal will blossom into a long-term client.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gray pouch in your drawer for emotional stability and grounded decisions.

SNAKE

Love: You do not need to pretend to be loved, show your true self.

Health: Avoid very cold drinks as they may cause gum swelling.

Career: A new learning opportunity will come, grab it.

Wealth: You may receive a referral or tip that will earn you money.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Tie a red ribbon at the side of your working table to ward off intrigue.

HORSE

Love: A sweet moment of thrill will come in the middle of the day.

Health: Bring mouthwash or chewing gum if you are always on the go.

Career: Your punctuality today will be noticed by management.

Wealth: An unexpected tip or small windfall may come.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place a purple cloth on your altar to strengthen self-worth and negotiation power.

GOAT

Love: Not everyone who asks for time leaves you, be open to explanations.

Health: A good day for dental cleaning or check-up.

Career: A new project will come that is close to your heart.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Place a blue gemstone in your wallet for luck and protection against overspending.

MONKEY

Love: If you want them back, you also need to make an effort.

Health: Avoid hard food if you have dental sensitivity.

Career: A busy period is coming, start with the difficult tasks now.

Wealth: A side hustle is growing stronger, keep it up.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place an orange crystal in your room to energize luck and courage in decision making.

ROOSTER

Love: A sweet message will make your day better.

Health: A good day to drink herbal tea to strengthen your immune system.

Career: You will learn something new from a seminar or training.

Wealth: You may be able to sell long-stored stocks or items.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Place a silver pendant under the desk to reflect bad luck and replace it with good fortune.

DOG

Love: Someone wants to confess their feelings to you, watch out for the signs.

Health: Eat fiber-rich vegetables for better digestion and freshness.

Career: Someone will use your name for a good reason, you will share in their success.

Wealth: A good day to save in a coin bank or envelope system.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold ribbon in the cash box to attract customers and financial flow.

PIG

Love: It may not be a grand gesture, but sincerity is felt in actions.

Health: Avoid strong soft drinks if your teeth are sensitive.

Career: Expect an appreciation post or feedback, good vibes.

Wealth: A new client or buyer prospect will come.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gray coin pouch under your working chair to ground energy in your career.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph