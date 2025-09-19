Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You may face a misunderstanding, but this can be resolved with respect.

Health: Make it a habit to brush and floss, perfect timing for a dental visit.

Career: A new idea will become the solution to a recurring problem.

Wealth: A good day to shop for items on promo or installment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white crystal in the bedroom to protect peace and wise decisions.