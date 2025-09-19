DA eyes extension of rice import moratorium

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering an extension of the rice importation moratorium implemented by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., citing recent improvements in local palay prices.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he is “inclined to recommend” extending the current suspension by at least 15 days, following preliminary data showing a rebound in farmgate prices.

The moratorium, covering September and October, was initially imposed to protect farmers during the peak of the main palay harvest season.

The DA is expected to submit its final recommendation on the duration of the suspension by the end of the month.

Significant rising of prices

According to DA data, wet palay prices have risen significantly since the import ban. In Mindanao, farmgate prices have climbed to P17 per kilo from the pre-ban levels of P8 to P10. In major palay-producing provinces such as Isabela and Nueva Ecija, prices are now averaging P13 to P14 per kilo — an improvement, although still below the estimated cost of production, which ranges from P12 for highly efficient farmers to around P14 per kilo on average.

The volume of imported rice entering the country has been cited by the DA as a key factor influencing local palay prices, which prompted the initial recommendation to suspend imports during harvest season.

Proposed amendments

Also supported by the department are the proposed amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) of 2019. The revisions would restore regulatory functions to the National Food Authority, allowing it to intervene in the market and coordinate rice import volumes with the DA.

Secretary Tiu Laurel is scheduled to meet with key congressional and agrarian officials, including Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Francis Pangilinan, House Committee on Agriculture Chair Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, to finalize the proposed amendments before submission to the President.

Despite recent changes in congressional leadership, the chairmanships of the agriculture committees remain intact, ensuring continuity in advancing the RTL revisions.