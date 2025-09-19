Claudine Barretto honors Rico Yan with meaningful name change

Actress Claudine Barretto has reintroduced herself to the public under a new name — Claudine Barretto Yan — a personal choice that honors her late partner Rico Yan and the enduring bond she has built with his family.

On Instagram, Claudine shared an emotional throwback video capturing cherished moments with Rico, who passed away in 2002. She revealed that the name change was inspired by her reconciliation with Rico’s mother, Sita Yan, during the actor’s 20th death anniversary in 2022.

“I am so blessed [because] she makes me feel loved every single day. What once was just forgiveness is now a real family. RY, you can now rest, hun, we now have each other to take good care of,” Claudine wrote.

Claudine and Rico were one of the most beloved celebrity couples of the late 1990s. Their relationship, which lasted four years, ended before his passing. More than two decades later, Claudine said her choice is not solely about rekindling Rico’s memory — it is about celebrating her present connection with his mother.

“It’s not about Rico anymore. It’s about my relationship with his mom, who now accepted me as her daughter. I can now say I am not just Claudine Barretto. I am now Claudine Barretto Yan.”

For Claudine, the change symbolizes healing, family, and love that transcends time — a testament to how grief can evolve into renewed bonds and lasting acceptance.