Chinese nationals deported over various crimes

The national government has deported at least 91 Chinese nationals Friday as part of a crackdown on organized crime.

The group, which included individuals linked to illegal offshore gaming and mining operations, boarded Philippine Airlines flight PR336 to Shanghai.

Reports said that the deportation was the result of a joint operation by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Bureau of Immigration and the Chinese Embassy.

According to a PAOCC statement, a total of 103 individuals were approved for deportation for their involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations, fraud, and illegal mining.

While 91 were deported Friday, 12 others were removed from the flight pending a deportation order from the Bureau of Immigration.

At least 89 of the deportees were involved in illegal offshore gaming and two in illegal mining.

They were arrested in inter-agency operations in various locations, including Pasay, Parañaque, Laguna, Cebu, Pampanga, Tarlac, and in mining sites in Homonhon, Eastern Samar.

Executive Secretary and PAOCC chairperson Lucas Bersamin said the deportations are part of ongoing efforts to combat organized crime.

Meantime, Immigration commissioner Joel Viado added that foreigners engaged in unlawful activities “will be dealt with accordingly.”