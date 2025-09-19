Chavits calls on youth to led peaceful revolt against gov't corruption

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson on Friday urged the youth to spearhead a peaceful revolution against corruption in government, including the anomalous flood control projects.

Singson, however, explained that this is just his suggestion, noting that he doesn't want any untoward incident to happen but merely a peaceful revolution against corruption.

"I'm asking the student leaders, the youth, to lead this peaceful revolution for corruption. Because what will you do? We no longer have hope for our lives. This is your future, the youth–not us," Singson said in a press conference at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City.

"This is just straightforward. And my suggestion is, let's not make things difficult for the people. Rally, rally, rally! There might be more trouble. It will be a peaceful revolution about corruption. Young people and students will lead this revolution. This is not for ourselves. This is for the future of our children. Young people, let them lead this revolution to remove corruption. My suggestion is, I don't know if they'll agree, let's not go to the streets. They might cause more trouble," Singson added.

Singson also urged members of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate first the flood control projects in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., amounting to P10 billion.

"They should prioritize Ilocos Norte first. Let's not go further, as far as flood control is concerned," Singson said.

According to him, the Discaya couple was the contractor in the flood control projects in Ilocos Norte.

"They're [Discayas] their contractors. Why don't you investigate that first? They're already there. So if we wait for the Senate, it will take a long time," Singson said.

Singson cited that two Discaya-linked companies, St. Matthew Construction has bagged P962 million flood control projects, while St. Gerrard Construction has P600 million.

"Who is the one who's doing this? Discaya. Their contractors in Ilocos Norte are also from Discaya. How can we believe what they're saying, those who are not investigating? Their contractors, there are many companies," he said.

Singson also asked the military generals to allow their children to participate in the protest rallies.

"Officials, military and police, generals, officials, let your children join the protest of corruption. Don't stop them. So there will be no trouble. So that's my suggestion to the youth. Don't let them go to the streets," he said.

"Let them have a vacation. If they don't leave, we'll make them pay. Just a reminder, education is very important," the former governor added.

Singson also said that the new House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy III is a good person, but described him as "the same dog with the same collar."

"Let's just replace all the corrupt government officials," he said.

"This is the time for no political colors. Let's just join together to get rid government of corrupt officials," he added.

Singson also stressed that President Marcos has "no word of honor" for saying that he did not want the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte but his son Rep. Sandro Marcos supported such move.

He said that nothing will happen on the investigation conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

Singson also called on the military, religious organizations, and the youth sector to lead in the change of government to get rid of the corrupt officials.

"If the President has no knowledge about the budget insertion, he is a useless President. If he (Marcos) has delicadeza, he should have stopped it," he added.