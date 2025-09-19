Chavit blasts government, calls for youth 'revolution'

Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson called for an investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During a news briefing at Club Filipino in San Juan, Singson said the probe should begin there because the contractors are known.

"The St. Matthew Construction, St. Gerrard Construction, St. Timothy Construction and Alpha and Omega Construction, they are the contractors in Ilocos Norte, that's why I am wondering why they don't know about this," Singson said.

"Let's not go far, they should investigate that right there," he added.

Singson’s remarks were in reference to a series of alleged "ghost" flood control projects that have recently come under scrutiny, reportedly involving engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"This government of ours, it's rotten," said Singson.

"It's like a dilapidated vehicle, even if you overhaul it, even if you replace the parts, it's still the same, that's why we need a brand new one," he added, saying that while the country has "good laws," the "implementation is bad."

Singson also urged young people and student leaders to lead a "revolution" against corruption and demand the resignation of government officials.

Instead of protesting in the streets, Singson suggested students "boycott" schools until corrupt officials step down.

"This is just my suggestion to students and student leaders — if they really want to — should not attend classes until the corrupt officials in our government step down," he said.

Singson said that waiting for the Senate’s investigation to conclude would be fruitless.

He also urged officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to allow their children to attend the rallies to ensure everyone’s safety.

When asked about the recent change in leadership at the House of Representatives, Singson described new Speaker Representative Faustino "Bojie" Dy III of Isabela as a "good person" but added that he is "the same dog with a different collar."

"Let's not fool ourselves here, Bojie (Dy) is a good person, but the system is difficult to change," Singson said.