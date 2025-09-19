Chasing redemption

Baku, Azerbaijan (AFP) — Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he remains optimistic that he can claim a maiden podium with Ferrari this year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the seven-time champion stressed that a win was unlikely, but that a top-three finish was realistic in the final eight races.

Hamilton has never gone through a complete season without a podium finish and has faced mounting criticism of his declining form, including a warning from former F1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone to retire before he is forgotten.