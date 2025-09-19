Catriona excited ‘ate’ for Ahtisa for Miss Universe 2025

Two months from now, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas batchmate Ahtisa Manalo will representing the country at this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

It has been seven years since Catriona was crowned Miss Universe, and if fate would have it, her batchmate Ahtisa would be crowned in Thailand, too.

“I know! Grabe! It’s so fast!” Catriona exclaimed. “I just came from Thailand. I was reminded of the feels. I’m very excited for Ahtisa. I’m sure, she’s very deep into her preparations now. I’m very excited for her! Of course, we’re batchmates so to see how she has grown and developed over the years been really wonderful to witness. I’m really excited for her. Feeling ko, talagang ate ako (I feel like I’m really her older sister).”

As of now, she has no participation at the pageant yet, “But let’s see. It’s always a last-minute invitation.”

“I would love to be there even just to watch at the audience because I have a personal connection to Ahtisa and also to Thailand itself being the host country where I experienced mine and hopefully we have Ahtisa experience very much the same,” Catriona told DAILY TRIBUNE and other press at the recent Taiwan Excellence event in Taguig City.

When asked about her viral encounter with Korean star Jung Hae-In in Thailand, Gray said: “They were very nice! It was a lovely two days with Tommy Hilfiger… I had a great experience! You know when people say, ‘Don’t meet your idols’… But they’re very, very kind, very humble and I have nothing but good things to say.”

She assured Jung Hae-In’s fans that they have nothing to worry about.

“When I saw in the comment, ‘Hey, Cat, there’s a line!’ But I really enjoyed it! It was really lovely to meet him.”