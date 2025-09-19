Crocodiles and alligators may have prehistoric roots dating back more than 70 million years, yet the two animals are not exactly the same.

As experts like to point out: “One of the easiest ways to tell the difference between crocodiles and alligators is their snout — if it’s pointed in your direction, that is. Crocodiles have longer, thinner, V-shaped snouts, while alligators have wider, rounded U-shaped snouts.”

But in the Philippines, crocodiles or "buwaya" in Tagalog, have a deeper meaning. Beyond the reptile, "buwaya" has long been associated with corruption, greed, and people who hoard power and wealth.Tablet computers

So, when the Senate was swamped with probes into flood control anomalies, all eyes moved to Senator Imee Marcos' desk rather than the session floor. On Tuesday, she arrived carrying a unique small purse designed like a crocodile.