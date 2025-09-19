Can ‘Striker’ make it all-Filipino?

INDIO, California — The prospects of seeing three Filipinos holding all four versions of the world minimumweight titles loom Saturday when Filipino Jayson Vayson shoots for Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo’s twin titles at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Collazo has the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBO) 105-pound belts while Melvin Jerusalem has the World Boxing Council plum and Pedro Taduran has the International Boxing Federation jewels.

Collazo is itching to collect them, too, to finally become the first from Puerto Rico to become undisputed.

But Vayson is also motivated to win as it would give him not just the WBO and WBA belts but even that of The Ring Magazine’s as well.

“That sounds great,” he said, realizing the magnitude of a win by him over Collazo.

There has never come a time that the champions of one division were all Filipinos.

But Vayson could make that happen with a win over Collazo.

In the event that takes place, Vayson will not only outshine Jerusalem and Taduran but become an instant star since Collazo is considered a pound-for-pound fighter.