Cabin dreams come true
Picture yourself waking up to the fresh mountain air, the aroma of pine trees wafting through your window and sunlight streaming into a house that is intended to inspire and ground you. Cypress Place Woodland Community in Silang, Cavite, is bringing this everyday reality to life.
Cypress Place, the most recent venture of the renowned boutique developer Livingsprings Communities Realty and Development Corporation (LCRDC), is a haven as well as a residential community.
It redefines what it means to live near nature while having access to the conveniences of contemporary life. It is thoughtfully created for both astute investors and new-generation homeowners.
The peaceful charm of contemporary cabin living is encapsulated in Cypress Place, which is set within 5.8 hectares of pine-fringed farmland. Here, homes are designed to become experiences rather than merely places to live in. They are peaceful, ecologically sensitive and linked. The complex recently received two top 5-star prizes from the Asia Pacific Property prizes 2025: Best Architecture Multiple Residences and Best Residential complex 20+ Units.
“Cypress Place was designed to offer the quiet luxury of modern cabin living — cool breezes, natural surroundings and the comfort of a space crafted for overall wellness and the modern way of life, including a work-from-home setup,” shared Architect Monique C. Albert-Lopez, Livingsprings co-founder. “Every detail reflects the perfect balance of lifestyle and sustainability. Receiving two 5-star awards for Architecture and Multiple Residences reinforces our vision that thoughtful design can truly transform everyday living.”
Similar to Livingsprings’ previous projects, Tres Palmas and 10 Acacia Place, Cypress Place is based on the brand’s defining principles of environmentally conscious, sustainable and thoughtful design. The unique two-story and grouped homes in the woodland-inspired community are all designed to blend in perfectly with their natural surroundings while maintaining a clean, simple style.
Cypress Place is a place where life seems like a “staycation in your very own home” for today’s homeowners, whether they are young families, overseas Filipino workers (OFW) retirees, or even individuals seeking a weekend getaway.
Open layouts, wide balconies and natural-look finishes let light, air and nature into every space. The master-planned community gives people a sense of calm and connectedness that is sometimes lost in urban life. It does this by promoting walking, embracing vegetation and celebrating biophilic design.
“As we expand Livingsprings’ footprint beyond the capital region, every development we envision aims to lower the environmental impact of local properties while enhancing community well-being,” Architect Albert-Lopez explained.
In keeping with this goal, Cypress Place incorporates environmentally-friendly elements into daily living. Sustainable living is promoted by manicured green areas, home gardening areas and homes that are built to optimize natural light and ventilation. Residents can work from home in the authentic “Tagaytay sweater weather,” when mild breezes blow through instead of the hum of an air conditioner.
Beyond the residences, the neighborhood opens up into areas intended for connection and well-being, such as peaceful picnic areas, pet-friendly playgrounds, meditation pods, running trails bordered by trees and a clubhouse with coworking spaces. Every home has dependable high-speed internet and is prepared for business stays, making it ideal for people who wish to combine work, leisure and play.
The dream of coexisting peacefully with nature is now more than just a weekend escape at Cypress Place. It is ordinary life transformed into something fashionable, ecological and peacefully lovely.