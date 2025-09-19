Cabin dreams come true

Picture yourself waking up to the fresh mountain air, the aroma of pine trees wafting through your window and sunlight streaming into a house that is intended to inspire and ground you. Cypress Place Woodland Community in Silang, Cavite, is bringing this everyday reality to life.

Cypress Place, the most recent venture of the renowned boutique developer Livingsprings Communities Realty and Development Corporation (LCRDC), is a haven as well as a residential community.

It redefines what it means to live near nature while having access to the conveniences of contemporary life. It is thoughtfully created for both astute investors and new-generation homeowners.

The peaceful charm of contemporary cabin living is encapsulated in Cypress Place, which is set within 5.8 hectares of pine-fringed farmland. Here, homes are designed to become experiences rather than merely places to live in. They are peaceful, ecologically sensitive and linked. The complex recently received two top 5-star prizes from the Asia Pacific Property prizes 2025: Best Architecture Multiple Residences and Best Residential complex 20+ Units.