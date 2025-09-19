Bucay posts Top 10 finish

Perry Josef Bucay fought hard but couldn’t quite close strong in the final round of the 91st Singha Thailand Amateur Open in Bangkok.

The 22-year-old Philippine Amateur champion opened with a bogey but bounced back with four birdies in the next 13 holes to stay in the mix. However, three late bogeys on 13, 15, and 18 derailed his charge, leaving him with an even-par 70 and a ninth-place finish at 7-under for the week.

Bucay, a standout from La Salle University, ended up 15 shots adrift of Vietnam’s Nguyen Tuan Anh, who sealed the crown at -22 with a steady 69.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Jacob Rolida shone with a bogey-free 68 to climb to 17th at one-under. Rolando Bregente closed with 70 to finish tied for 36th at five-over.

In the women’s division, Lisa Sarines carded a 75 to settle for a share of 35th at 13-over, while Davao’s Johanna Blair Uyking turned in a 74 for 44th at 23-over. Japan’s Anna Iwanaga dominated the field, firing a sizzling 65 to capture the women’s title at 18-under.