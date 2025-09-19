‘Bonethugs’ by Gloc-9 & Abaddon is the song for when it’s not all hearts & flowers

If you’re in your selos + tampo + suyuin era, this track’s got your name all over it. Rap legend Gloc-9 and lyrical savage Abaddon just dropped “Bonethugs," and it’s not your usual "pa-cute" love song. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s for couples who know that love isn’t always smooth sailing.

This one’s for the ride-or-die pairs who’ve been through the petty fights, the cold silences, and the messy makeups. With that signature Pinoy hip-hop grit, Gloc-9 and Abaddon lay down verses that hit like a late-night convo after a big fight. It’s all about the grind of staying together; flaws, tempers, and all.

“Bakit hindi mo muna ako pakinggan… ‘di ba tayo lang ang magkakampi?” That line? Instant goosebumps. It’s the kind of lyric that makes you pause and rethink how you show up for your person.

Fresh off Gloc-9’s monthly drop streak, “Bonethugs” is a whole mood. It’s got lines that cut deep and remind you what real love looks like: “Kahit ang sahod ay sa akinse pa… ako’y kakampi mo, pinapangako ko.”

Because sometimes, love means showing up even when you’re tired, broke, or mad. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being each other’s safe space.

So if you’re in a relationship that’s been through the fire and still standing, this track is your anthem. “Bonethugs” is streaming now on all major platforms. Go listen, reflect, and maybe send it to your "jowa" with a “sorry na.”

