Bistro Aurora: stunning fare at the top of the Podium

Taking in the aroma

We took in the aroma as the lid was lifted and a wisp of smoke escaped from the bowl, carrying fragrant flavor from the cured salmon which added to the umami and richness of the donburi.

As if those dishes weren’t already enough, a server came from the kitchen, bearing Hamachi kama on platter.

The Hamachi had been cured with umeboshi (salt-preserved plum) prior to being deep-fried, then smoked in a griller. A yuzu kabayaki glaze was then applied before the hamachi was finished in an oven. Taken out of the oven, the fish was sprinkled with spring onions, puffed quinoa, then served with a dipping sauce of sanbaizu (soy sauce, rice vinegar, mirin) and sambal.

While I thought the number of ingredients used to enhance the taste of the Hamachi was a little too extraneous, that is, one or two ingredients less could not possibly have added or subtracted from its flavor, there was no mistaking the unctuousness of the dish, which we thoroughly enjoyed.

Tour de force lunch

Two more dishes were brought out before the last one that would cap this tour de force of a lunch: first, a succulent misomarinated pulpo with shisho gremolata and pickled radish and shallots on the side, followed by a bowl of XO sauce-tossed hofan with clams and mussels. Delicious! And I thought I couldn’t take in any more food, until the piece de resistance came out.

To ooohhs and aaahhs from around the table, a large platter containing a large, bone-in ribeye Australian Tomahawk steak was laid on the table. It was a beautiful hunk of prime meat, perfectly seared, done medium, with a rich, juicy, buttery taste.

This was premium Okan Wagyu from Pardoo’s purebred Wagyu breeders based in Western Australia where cattle are raised on a vegetarian grain diet sans growth hormones.