Birthday boy Serrano lifts Abra past San Juan

Encho Serrano celebrated his 26th birthday in style, lifting Abra past San Juan, 84-77, for the solo lead in Manny Pacquiao Presents Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex late Thursday.

Serrano, former star of the De La Salle Green Archers, poured in 28 points, 15 in the fourth quarter, as Abra rallied from a 68-74 deficit and posted its 25th win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

The Weavers moved ahead of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards (25-2) and relegated the Knights to the third spot in the North Division with a 25-3 slate.

The six-foot Serrano, who added three assists, was particularly deadly in the latter half of the second quarter, where he poured in 12 points in a 15-point Abra run, including John Uduba’s triple, that decided the outcome, 83-74, with 25.2 seconds to go.

Dave Ildefonso supported Serrano with 20 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and so did Marwin Taywan with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

San Juan got 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Orlan Wamar, and 13 points plus seven rebounds from Raul Soyud.

The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys hit the target in the second half and beat the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 76-53, to finish their regulation campaign with a 15-14 record and the eighth spot in the North Division.

Terrence Tumalip struck hard for the Cowboys, who surged ahead, 74-54, with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals; followed by Joshua Marcos with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Donald Gumaru with 10 points plus two assists.

Caloocan skidded to 18-8 and shared the fifth slot with Pangasinan and Pampanga in the North.

The Batang Kankaloo drew 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals from Jeff Manday, but only Irven Palencia provided support with 10 points.

The Gensan Warriors battered the Bulacan Kuyas without letup en route to a 106-62 rout and a 17-11 record in the opener.

Gensan is at fifth spot in the South Division, behind Quezon Province (23-4), Batangas City (19-9), Rizal Xentromall (18-8) and Zamboanga SiKat (17-10).

Mark Cruz presided over the Warriors’ assault with 13 points plus three rebounds, followed by Kyle Tolentino with 12 points plus five rebounds, Larry Rodriguez with 12 points plus three assists, Anthony Bringas with 10 points plus 11 rebounds, and Felix Apreku with 10 points plus nine rebounds.