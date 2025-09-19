Batican siblings sparkle in Bacolod

BACOLOD — It was win-or-bust for 11-year-old Rafella Batican — and she rose to the challenge.

The Bukidnon standout needed nothing short of a victory to secure her spot in the Elite Junior Finals, and she delivered with a commanding 13-stroke triumph over Andrea Borromeo in the girls’ 11-14 division of the ICTSI Bacolod Junior PGT Championship at Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

Batican set the tone with a gutsy opening-round 72, highlighted by four birdies on the tough Bacolod layout. She wavered in the heat of the final round, posting a 77 with six bogeys and a double, but her two-day total of 149 was more than enough.

The win earned her 15 crucial points, bringing her Vis-Min series tally to 35 — enough to edge out absentee Isabella Espina via countback for the last Finals berth. She now joins Brittany Tamayo, Kimberly Baroquillo, and Zuri Bagaloyos in the national showdown set for 30 September to 3 October at The Country Club.

“It feels amazing to win again — it’s been a while,” Batican said. “The pressure to win was strong, but once I focused and stayed positive, I started hitting better shots.”

Her brother Ralph Batican completed a family sweep with an emphatic wire-to-wire victory in the boys’ 11-14 side. After opening with a blistering eight-under 62 spiked by an eagle, he cooled with a 70 for a 132 total — still good for a jaw-dropping 32-shot cushion over Miguel Mesina (164). JM Sabrosa took third at 172.

In the younger categories, Davao’s Lucas Revilleza sealed his spot in the Finals by topping the boys’ 7-10 division with steady rounds of 73-73 for 146, eight strokes clear of Ethan Lago (154). Bacolod’s Ana Marie Aguilar clinched the girls’ 7-10 title with a 169, edging Francesca Geroy (172). While Aguilar’s limited appearances cost her a Finals ticket, Geroy secured the last berth behind Denise Mendoza, Soleil Molde and Claren Quiño.

The host city also celebrated local pride as Aguilar, just nine years old, credited her win to sharp chipping and putting. “It feels good to win — it boosts my confidence. But I really need to improve on my driving,” she admitted.

Over in the premier 15-18 categories, Cebuana Tashanah Balangauan inched closer to back-to-back wins after another 71 for a 142 total, building a 10-shot lead over Precious Zaragosa (152). On the boys’ side, Bacolod’s John Rey Oro surged into a tie for the lead with a three-under 69, matching Mhark Fernando III (146) and setting up a tight finish with Marapara leg winner John Paul Oro (147).