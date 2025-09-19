Army recovers firearms, explosive after clash with NPA in Caramoan

The Philippine Army has recovered firearms and explosives after clashing with communist terrorist group (CTG) members at Sitio Guinobat, Brgy. Bacgong, Caramoan, Camarines Sur on 14 September 2025.

In a report issued late 18 September 2025, the troops of the 83rd Infantry "Matikas" Battalion clashed with NPA terrorists in the aforementioned are after residents reported the rebels’ presence.

The report stated that the soldiers overran the terrorists’ hideout and seized an M16 rifle and an M203 grenade launcher. After a follow up operation, troops also recovered a rifle grenade, ammunition, magazines, bandoliers, landmines, medical supplies, explosives, and subversive documents.

Several soldiers were injured after the NPA used anti-personnel landmines, weapons outlawed under International Humanitarian Law and the 1997 Ottawa Convention.

Just a month earlier, on 9 August 2025, the 83IB also recovered firearms and war materiel in Brgy. Antolon through residents’ cooperation.

These successive operations highlight the shrinking presence of the NPA in Caramoan as communities continue to support the Philippine Army’s campaign to end insurgency in the Partido Area.