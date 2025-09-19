Anti-corruption protests soar worldwide

It is a bizarre worldwide phenomenon triggered by the internet. Violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal and Indonesia went viral and spread like wildfire across the planet. First in Asia, then Africa and Latin America, the entire Third World communities, led by the Youth Sector, at war against the corruption that had made them poor and hungry.

The contagion was worse than the pandemic. Never before in human history have we witnessed such violent protests on such a global scale and at such a rapid pace. It is led by the youth in the post-millennial era — the angry, violent unstoppable youth of today. The internet is the perfect catalyst, sending messages in milliseconds to a world hungry for change.

Nepal

It took the angry Nepalese youth two days to topple the government. Government buildings were burned down, including the Parliament, the seat of corruption. The Finance Minister was dragged into the streets without clothes, as a manifestation of their deep anger and hatred.

A bit of history. Twenty years ago, in a daring coup état, the monarchy was replaced by a seemingly benign and well-meaning two-party system. But when the two parties merged, the people started smelling a rat, meaning, a virtual dictatorship. This was when corruption soared quickly, unstoppably. There was of course zero opposition and investigations. Then, control of the entire government and the media followed.

Recently, in early September, the youth could not take it any longer. They organized a peaceful rally where 19 protesters were killed and close to 400 were injured. The corrupt government was over-confident, employing over-kill to quell a peaceful protest. It was the last straw.

The peaceful rallies evolved into violent anti-corruption protests. The angry youth burned government buildings, including the home of the Prime Minister, who was forced to resign instantly. His dirty money was reportedly laundered by his son. This was followed by the mass resignation of most government officials. There was virtually no government within two days of the orchestrated violent protests. The affair was so spontaneous and naturally well-coordinated with little effort.

Third World Communities and the Nepal Model

The youth leaders gave a message to the youth of other nations on how to stage a protest and topple the government, which naturally went viral. The internet was the catalyst once again.

Now the Nepal protest, which toppled the government in two days, has become a model for other Third World nations to emulate. The Third World youth cannot wait for the courts which are riddled with dirty politics. They are taking matters into their own hands. A new kind of giant has evolved, an unstoppable Godzilla.

Anti-corruption protests in the Philippines are very mild — throwing mud at the gate of the home of a corrupt instant-billionaire couple. In Nepal, an instant-billionaire woman was cornered by protesters at a rally and struck on the head with wooden sticks several times.

Attention: specialists and professors of Political Science. Watch very closely and study this new nascent phenomenon never before seen in human history on a global scale evolving at a dizzying pace.