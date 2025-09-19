America wants your smart kids

The US Embassy in the Philippines invites students and parents to attend the 10th Education USA University Fair in Manila on 28 September, from 2 pm to 5 pm at One Ayala Mall in Makati City.

Twenty-eight US colleges, universities and partner organizations are joining this year’s event, providing Filipino students, professionals, parents and educators direct access to information about study abroad opportunities in the United States.



The following US college, universities, and organizations will participate in the 2025 Fair in Makati: California State University Chico; Calvin University; College of Central Florida; College of Saint Scholastica; Foothill College; Georgia State University; Green River Community College; Hawai‘i Pacific University; Highline College; Hope College; Johns Hopkins University; Kapi'olani Community College; Lewis University; Middle Tennessee State University; Maryland Institute College of Art; Minerva University; Moraine Valley Community College; Ohio Northern University; Pearson (PTE Academic); Saint Mary's University of Minnesota; Savannah College of Art and Design; Shoreline Community College; University of Bridgeport; University of Rochester; University of San Francisco; University of the Incarnate Word; Xavier University; and York College of Pennsylvania.



Admission to the EducationUSA University Fair is free andopen to the public. Pre-register online at educationusa.ph/Fair2025 .



“Filipinos should look to the United States for exciting higher education opportunities,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Y. Robert Ewing.