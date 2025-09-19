Alfred and Yasmine Vargas: A love story written in the stars

Seventeen years into their marriage, actor-turned-public servant Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu-Vargas continue to prove that some love stories are destined. In a recent sit-down on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the couple opened up about the serendipitous way they met and the secret to keeping their relationship strong.

Love at first sight

For Alfred, the spark was immediate. He recalled meeting Yasmine during a fiesta show in Sta. Cruz, Laguna in 2008.

“Sabi ko, grabe ang ganda niya. So, love at first sight talaga,” he admitted.

But as fate would have it, Yasmine already knew who Alfred was—even before they met in person. She first noticed him on a Kapuso afternoon drama.

“Naalala ko pa noon nasa sala kami. Nakita ko siya sa TV, sabi ko kay Lola, ‘Sino ’yan?’ Sabi niya, ‘Si Alfred Vargas.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ay, Lola, ’yan ang magiging asawa ko,’” she shared with a laugh.

Her “manifestation” would soon become reality.

Courting with conviction

Wasting no time, Alfred returned to Laguna the very next day, determined to formally court Yasmine—even if it meant traveling four hours from Quezon City. That persistence paid off, and their relationship blossomed into marriage and a beautiful family.

Today, they are proud parents to four children: Alexandra Milan, Aryana Cassandra, Cristiano, and Aurora Sofia.

A peaceful partnership

For Alfred, his wife’s devotion as a hands-on mother and homemaker allows him to focus on his responsibilities as a public servant.

“Sa bahay wala na akong inaalala kasi she’s taking care of everything. Kaya ako may oras para sa iba, para sa tao, kasi wala na akong pinoproblema sa bahay,” he said.

Yasmine, meanwhile, finds fulfillment in supporting both her husband and their children, showing how their partnership thrives on balance and respect.

Love, laughter, and Scorpio nights

When asked by Boy Abunda who usually initiates intimacy, Alfred responded with playful candor:

“I’m just like you, Tito Boy. I’m a Scorpio. So, there are always Scorpio Nights.”

It was a lighthearted moment that showed the couple’s blend of humor, affection, and candor—the same qualities that have helped sustain their bond through the years.

What began with a chance encounter at a fiesta and a young girl’s playful declaration has blossomed into nearly two decades of love, family, and shared purpose. For Alfred and Yasmine Vargas, their love story continues—anchored in faith, strengthened by family, and illuminated by a spark that refuses to fade.