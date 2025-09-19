A real shift is happening

Energies this weekend

Now, I would like to bring everyone’s attention to the energies of this 21 September 2025 weekend. This is the bookend of what is called an eclipse portal starting from the 7 to 8 September Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse. That weekend saw all the corruption shake-up brought to light, plus countries like Indonesia, Nepal, Japan and France going violent and overthrowing their government officials.

This 21 September is a partial solar eclipse, further marking the urgency of our times. The shadow across the moon echoes the shadow across our governance, asking: what must end for something new to begin? The eclipse falls like a mirror, showing us both our resilience and our complacency. We hear both sides: one moving for changes (even violent if need be), the other side almost jaded as they think things will just continue the way of the powerful and corrupt.

This eclipse comes just as movements across the country stir with plans of people gathering, walking together and making their stand against corruption. The timing is no coincidence. The eclipse is an amplifier, pressing us to release old patterns and to commit to the work of renewal. Over at EDSA, we have the peaceful and prayerful church groups. Over at Luneta march the militant ones.

As “we the people” converge physically, let our national consciousness also come as one: what shadows must we acknowledge as a nation? What truths must we finally name? And, most importantly, what collective vision shall we carry forward? The eclipse insists that we can no longer hide behind denial or distraction. So I mark this weekend, actually this eclipse period, as a turning point. A real shift.

Beware the ‘finger of God’

But wait, I want to add even spicier cosmic details in this article. There are moments in history when the heavens speak with unusual intensity, when planetary alignments point like a finger toward destiny. Astrologers call this the Yod or the Finger of God — a rare configuration that highlights karmic lessons, choices and redirections. As we approach the partial eclipse on 21 September, the Yod’s presence sharpens the urgency of our national narrative pointing to a crucial reckoning: “Choose wisely, Philippines. The path you take now reverberates far into the future.”

In this alignment, we also see the emergence of a generation born to carry these changes: the Gen Z. They arrive into the world already attuned to Aquarian frequencies — digital natives, globally connected, allergic to hypocrisy, demanding accountability and standing in collective defiance. Where the Yod demands sharp choices and the eclipse reveals uncomfortable truths, it is and will be the Gen Z who step forward with clarity, unafraid to call out corruption, unafraid to imagine alternatives. They embody the bridge between collapse and creation, holding the codes of innovation, activism and planetary care. Their voices remind us that renewal will not come from the old systems but from a rising generation refusing to inherit brokenness without a fight. We of the older generations must guide them to help them lead!

The astrological and cosmic symbolism could not be clearer. The Yod is about fated realignment; the eclipse about revelation. Together, they invite us into a radical honesty — about who we have become as a people and what we are willing to change. In this eclipse portal, we are reminded that destiny is not dictated solely by planets but by people who awaken. A consciousness awakened to be powerful as one united in the moral and ethical stand of “We, the people.”

The Yod points, but our steps give it meaning. The eclipse shadows, but our courage lights the way. Imagine governance rooted in transparency for the common good (oh, let us bring back the intelligent, morally upright statesmen and women); technology harnessed for the common good, social systems that support our competitiveness in the global space; communities thriving in regenerative harmony with the Earth. These are not utopias — they are blueprints seeded in the Aquarian field of possibility.

The planetarial configurations right now insist on deep transformative changes, no matter how uncomfortable they may be. May we have the clarity to see beyond deception, the strength to dismantle what is corrupt and the imagination strengthened with moral and ethical values, to create anew. Stand up and join the walk. For it is a moral and ethical thing to do.