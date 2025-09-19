A new co-working space for startups

Amid tight deadlines, virtual meetings and endless corporate plans, sometimes all you need is a space — a peaceful, professional space to think, create and get work done.
Positioning itself as a new hub for freelancers, startups and remote professionals, The Company Makati by Zero-Ten Park has officially opened its doors in the heart of Makati. The grand launch was held on 12 September with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a press conference.
The momentous event was attended by Chief Executive Officer Masaki Suguro, General Manager Joy Garingo-Dela Cerna and Branch Manager Jessel Lisondra, who shared the company’s history and vision as it embarks on its new chapter in the metro.
“The meaning of our name is simple: We try to gather people who work together,” Suguro said.
The diverse spaces are designed to cater to different work setups: from one-person offices and small groups of two to four; to larger teams of 20 to 40. Key features include high-speed internet, comfortable seating, projectors, HDMI cables and other essential office facilities.
Dela Cerna added that it is “not just a space, but also a support system, an ecosystem for these people.”
After a successful run in Cebu, The Company has now expanded to the country’s capital.
“As we move forward here, this is the future now in Makati. We feel the vibrance of the city and the generosity of its people. There is so much more to look forward to,” Dela Cerna shared.
In Cebu, they have served major clients such as Concentrix, providing an office for 300 to 500 staff within just three weeks, a service they aim to replicate in Makati.
They also offer virtual offices for freelancers, essentially providing a business mailing address that can be rented monthly for official use.
Lisondra explained that their setup is “basically a plug-and-play workspace without the burden of a long-term lease,” ideal for startup founders looking to grow their teams.
The Company Makati is located at the 11th floor of Frabelle Business Center, Rada Street, Legazpi Village, a prime spot in the city’s bustling business district.