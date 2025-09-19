A new co-working space for startups

Amid tight deadlines, virtual meetings and endless corporate plans, sometimes all you need is a space — a peaceful, professional space to think, create and get work done.

Positioning itself as a new hub for freelancers, startups and remote professionals, The Company Makati by Zero-Ten Park has officially opened its doors in the heart of Makati. The grand launch was held on 12 September with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a press conference.

The momentous event was attended by Chief Executive Officer Masaki Suguro, General Manager Joy Garingo-Dela Cerna and Branch Manager Jessel Lisondra, who shared the company’s history and vision as it embarks on its new chapter in the metro.