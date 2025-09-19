A new chapter in Makati luxury living

Rising along Dela Rosa Street in the heart of the Makati Central Business District, Laurean Residences stands as Ayala Land Premier’s latest expression of modern luxury.

Crafted for a refined segment of the luxury market, it redefines city living as both connected and sophisticated — an address that moves with the city’s vibrant rhythm while creating a sanctuary at its core.

Nestled within Dela Rosa Gardens, a revitalized live-work-play hub, Laurean Residences enjoys a setting framed by the new BPI Tower, flourishing green spaces, curated retail and a civic center.

More than a residence, it serves as a retreat — where over half a hectare of exclusive amenities, managed by Ayala Land Hospitality, delivers the atmosphere of an in-city private club. Here, wellness, leisure and social connection blend with ease.

Building on the legacies of Park Villas and Park Central Towers, Laurean Residences speaks to a different kind of sophistication — one that values the exclusivity of a club lifestyle with the flexibility, privacy and convenience of being near Makati’s cultural and civic landmarks.

Across 65 floors, a wide range of homes await: refined 72-sqm suites, expansive two-to-four-bedroom residences ranging from 127 to 402 sqm; and rare bi-level villas designed for modern ways of living.

Every element reflects the craftsmanship of globally acclaimed collaborators — HB Design, Joyce Wang Studio and Landscape Tectonix — brought together in harmony. Local designers further interpret these visions with sensitivity, ensuring a balance of international refinement and Filipino character.

As Ayala Land Premier President Mike Jugo affirms, “More than a collection of homes, it is an urban sanctuary where timeless architecture, purposeful amenities and meticulous craftsmanship come together to elevate everyday life.”

Culture, connection, convenience

Positioned within one of Metro Manila’s most walkable and connected areas, Laurean Residences integrates seamlessly with the Makati CBD (central business district). Through direct access to the Dela Rosa elevated walkway, residents enjoy easy reach to major destinations, while nearby parks — Ayala Triangle Gardens, Washington Sycip Park, Legazpi Active Park and Jaime Velasquez Park — provide calm escapes amid the city’s vitality.

The neighborhood thrives as a cultural and lifestyle hub, with landmarks like the Ayala Museum, the refreshed Greenbelt and Glorietta malls and the Salcedo and Legazpi weekend markets. Restaurants, cafés and wellness spaces enrich daily routines, while premier schools, hospitals and offices are just minutes away.

The district also comes alive through vibrant events — from Dia Del Libro and Goût de France to art fairs, food festivals, Pawsome Pet Fairs, Street Meets, fun runs and pickleball tournaments. On Car Free Sundays along Ayala Avenue, the city transforms into a lively venue for culture, wellness and community experiences.

Laurean Residences goes beyond luxury, embedding sustainability and future-ready features into its DNA. Set to be EDGE-certified, it incorporates energy-efficient systems, EV (electric vehicles) charging stations and EV-ready parking. As part of a 1.3-hectare pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use community, it reflects a vision of an inclusive, walkable and thriving urban lifestyle.

“Laurean Residences continues Ayala Land Premier’s tradition of creating enduring communities that embody modern luxury in the Philippines,” Jugo underscores.