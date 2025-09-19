5.5 quake jolts the North

BAGUIO CITY — Many residents of three provinces in North Luzon were awakened by a strong earth movement in the early morning of September 19, 2025.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of La Union, with shaking felt across much of Northern Luzon. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake's epicenter was located 49 kilometers northwest of Luna, La Union, at a depth of 17 kilometers.

The earthquake, which occurred in the early morning, was felt with varying intensities throughout the region. Intensity V was experienced in Luna, La Union. Intensity IV was felt in Villasis, Pangasinan, and Intensity III jolted the City of Baguio.

Instrumental Intensity III was recorded in several areas, including Bolinao and Bani in Pangasinan, Sinait and the City of Vigan in Ilocos Sur, and Bontoc in Mountain Province.

The shaking was also detected as far south as Bataan, Bulacan, and Pampanga, with various areas registering Instrumental Intensity I. No damage or casualties have been reported. Phivolcs reminds the public that aftershocks are possible and advises vigilance.

Meanwhile, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Cordillera reminded small-scale miners in the region to cease entry into their mining tunnels and evacuate from their shanties, relocating to a safer place immediately. “All small-scale miners are hereby advised to cease entry into their small-scale mining adits and evacuate from their shanties, then relocate to a safer place immediately,” the agency stated in a public advisory.

The order came due to the possible effects of Tropical Cyclone "Nando," which may pose significant hazards to the mining industry.