2 DPWH employees stripped of licenses for using fake IDs at casinos

Two employees from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have also lost their driver’s licenses after being caught using fake IDs to access casinos. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced the revocation of their licenses on Friday.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II confirmed that Jaypee de Leon Mendoza and Arjay Salvador Domasig were each fined P3,000 for violating the Land Transportation and Traffic Code (RA 4136). The charges were for "Imitation and False Representation" under Section 31 of the law.

“The revocation of their driver’s licenses also comes with a penalty of perpetual disqualification from getting any driver’s license,” Mendoza said.

The LTO took action after allegations emerged during a Senate investigation led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson. The inquiry revealed that the two allegedly used fake driver’s licenses to enter casinos. Mendoza’s license bore the name “Peejay Castro Asuncion,” while Domasig’s listed “Sandro Bernardo Park.” However, LTO records show that both men hold valid licenses under their real names.

Mendoza and Domasig denied applying for fraudulent licenses during an LTO hearing. Domasig, however, acknowledged that someone took his ID and photo when he visited a casino with four other DPWH colleagues.

A casino confirmed in a response to the LTO that Mendoza and Domasig were listed as members of its Reward Circle program under the false names found on the counterfeit IDs.

Mendoza addressed the gravity of the situation, stressing the breach of trust involved.

“Their use of fake driver’s license constitutes a deliberate and willful misrepresentation of identity and a flagrant breach of the public trust inherent in the grant of driving privileges,” he said.

“It erodes the integrity of the licensing system, betrays the confidence of the State, and poses a potential threat to public safety,” he added.

“These acts unmistakably show that they are morally unfit and improper to be entrusted with the privilege of operating motor vehicles on public roads,” Mendoza concluded.

Both Mendoza’s and Domasig’s driver’s licenses have been placed under alarm, effectively invalidating any future attempts to apply for new licenses.

An administrative investigation into the two employees' roles in alleged flood control irregularities continues.