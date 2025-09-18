‘Yorme’ presents Manila drainage ‘master plan’ to PBBM

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso presented the city’s comprehensive Drainage Master Plan to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, aiming to support the administration’s efforts to address persistent flooding in the capital.

The plan, initiated in 2021 and completed before Domagoso’s return to city hall this year, provides a scientific framework for tackling the city’s flooding issues.

During the meeting, Domagoso also handed over the city’s operational plan, dubbed “Oplan Pagmamahal sa Bayan” for the upcoming 21 September mass protests.

The plan details the city’s strategy for deploying personnel for health, disaster response, traffic, and public services and outlines coordination with the Manila Police District to protect both protesters’ rights and public safety.

In response, Marcos instructed Domagoso to coordinate the drainage plan with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Domagoso assured the president that the city government is prepared to work closely with the national administration.

“Rest assured that the City Government of Manila stands ready to work with your administration in pursuit of sustainable development and the well-being of our people,” he said.

The turnover took place during the president’s visit to Antonio Villegas High School in Tondo, where he led relief operations for over 2,253 families affected by a recent fire in Barangay 105.

Vice Mayor Chi Atienza and Rep. Ernix Dionisio also attended the event.