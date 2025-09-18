Whoscall targets million-user growth in Phl

Caller ID and anti-fraud app Whoscall is looking to expand its footprint in the country this year, with plans to grow its user base by about a million on top of the current 2.2 million installs.

Whoscall Philippines country head Mel Migriño said Thursday that the company expects “a significant increase” in users as it pushes for stronger scam protection in one of Asia's most targeted markets.

She noted that the long-term goal is to capture “a pretty good percentage share” of the Philippine population.

The push comes as scams continue to rise in the country.

The 2025 Asia Scam Report: Philippines, released by Whoscall parent Gogolook with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and ScamAdviser, showed that 72 percent of Filipinos have encountered scams, with victims averaging one attempt every two days.

To address this, Whoscall has expanded beyond caller ID services.

Recent upgrades include Web Checker, which automatically warns users against phishing or fake websites, and Check, which lets users upload screenshots or photos to flag suspicious content.

These features, backed by ScamAdviser’s database of tens of millions of websites, allow Whoscall’s AI models to detect and block threats faster.

The app will also introduce Whoscall Mission in the fourth quarter, a gamified feature that rewards users with points for daily check-ins, referrals, and in-app activities.

These points can be exchanged for Whoscall Premium subscriptions or partner vouchers, a move Migriño said is designed to “make scam prevention part of daily life” while building a culture of awareness and action.