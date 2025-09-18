Tulfo says he only contacted WJ Construction to fix office veranda

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Thursday, 18 September, said he only contacted WJ Construction to fix the veranda of his Senate office as it gets flooded during heavy rains.

Tulfo made the clarification after WJ Construction's Mina Jose admitted in a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing that she visited the senator's office on 19 August 2025 to fix his terrace.

"Meron po kasing problem yung terrace ni Senator Erwin, binabaha po siya lalo na po pag umuulan. So ako po yung na-refer na contractor ng staff niya kung pwede po tingnan namin, gawan ng solusyon (Senator Erwin's terrace has a problem where it gets flooded, especially when it rains. So I was the contractor referred by his staff, so I could look into it and come up with a solution)," Jose explained.

He added that he was only made aware of the WJ Construction by his staff, who recommended the firm, however, upon learning that the firm is linked with flood control project anomalies, Tulfo requested to cancel all contracts with the firm.

"I specifically ordered to terminate our office renovation project with WJ," Tulfo said.

"On September 11, I issued another memo asking for an incident report to all concerned employees, specifically the friend of the WJ Construction Mina Jose," he added.

The senator also said that on Thursday, he passed an internal policy for gate pass and visitor's pass request, temporarily prohibiting office visits because of the incident.

He assured that he is willing to submit all the documents, including the drawing submitted by Jose for the refurbishment of his veranda on the fifth floor.

WJ Construction was earlier accused by former Department of Public Works and Highways assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez of "delivering kickbacks" to the Senate.