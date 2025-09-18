Toyota extends sim racing qualifiers

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has extended the qualifying period for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Esports GT Championship 2025, giving aspiring racers more time to log their fastest records for a chance to live their racing dreams.

In a statement, the TMP announced it extended the qualifying period to 28 September so that more racers can compete in the prestigious virtual racing event that aims to discover the next driving sensation who will represent the country in the continental finals.

The qualifiers will determine the top 40 who will compete in the quarterfinals at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on 11 October. They will vie for spots in the semifinals and finals that will be held the following day, 12 October.

Those who emerge victorious will bring home cash prizes, original Gazoo Racing merchandise and a chance to participate in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy.

But the biggest reward will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent the country in the TGR eSports GT Championship Asia Finals that will be held in Thailand this November.

Interested participants may register at https://forms.office.com/r/rqhiXM2Bef to schedule their qualifiers. The full list of requirements to be eligible to participate can be found in the form.

Players may do their qualifiers online if they have a PlayStation 4 or 5 with an active PSN account and PS PLUS subscription, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7.