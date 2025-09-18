Three-cornered fight looms in SSL

Following their earlier conquests, defending champion National University (NU), Adamson University and Far Eastern University (FEU) are tagged as heavy favorites in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup erupting on Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

The three powerhouse squads seek to complete a season sweep after their championship runs in the three-leg National Invitationals held in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao last month.

Despite the departure of last year’s conference Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan followed by a coaching shakeup that saw Regine Diego taking over the reins, the four-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs remain formidable with the same strong bite.

Key holdovers Vange Alinsug, top setter Lams Lamina, Arah Panique, Shaira Jardio and blue-chip recruit Sam Cantada lead NU’s charge in the centerpiece tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs captured the National Invitationals Davao Leg crown in what turned out to be decorated mentor Sherwin Meneses’ last competition with NU. Cantada was named Best Player of the said leg.

“We’re in a rebuilding phase. Our seniors are gone, but our rookies who are our top players in high school are there,” said Alinsug, vowing to go all out to give other teams a good fight.

NU is joined Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University and Lyceum of the Philippines University in Pool A while the Lady Falcons and Lady Tamaraws will tangle early.

Adamson behind Alas Pilipinas mainstay Shaina Nitura copped the National Invitationals Cebu Leg throne while Faida Bakanke powered FEU to a sweep of the Batangas stop. Nitura and Bakanke were named Best Player in their respective legs.

Also giving the favored squads a run for their money are University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines, Mapua University and Letran in Pool C; and Pool D’s College of Saint Benilde, Ateneo de Manila University, San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

The top two teams of each pool will advance to the next round, where they will be divided into two groups for another round-robin play to determine their rankings in the quarterfinals.

The top two-ranked squads after the round will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarterfinals. The semifinals and battle for bronze are knockout affairs, while the championship round is a best-of-three series.