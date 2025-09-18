'The Summer I Turned Pretty' wraps story with finale movie

The story of Belly and Conrad isn't over.

Prime Video announced that the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to conclude its story with a feature film installation written and directed by Jenny Han.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” Han said.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama centered around a love triangle involving Belly Conklin and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. It explores the complex bonds between mothers and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up. At its heart, it's a coming-of-age tale about first love, first heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of one perfect summer.

Adapted from Han’s best-selling trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty has evolved into a global phenomenon since its debut. Season three drew 25 million viewers globally through its first week and is the fifth most-watched returning season on the streaming platform.

The first season premiered in the summer of 2022, becoming the number one show on Prime Video during its launch weekend. Season two followed in 2023 and more than doubled the viewership of its predecessor within the first three days.