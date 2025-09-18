Taiwan Expo 2025 opens doors to innovation and collaboration in Manila

Taiwan’s biggest showcase of innovation has arrived in Manila as Taiwan Expo 2025 officially opened its three-day exhibition at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from 17 to 19 September.

At the heart of the event is the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, carrying the theme I"nspiring Tomorrow: Solutions for a Brighter Life." The pavilion highlights some of Taiwan’s most advanced products, from sustainable technologies to smart health devices and lifestyle innovations that aim to improve everyday living.

Simon Wang, President and CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), led the Philippine launch together with other key delegates. “On behalf of TAITRA, we are proud to bring Taiwan’s spirit of innovation and excellence to the Philippines through the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. All these products combine smart design, advanced technology, and practicality, highlighting that Taiwan is really committed to creating solutions that improve lives while setting high standards of quality,” Wang said.

Also present was Josephine Shun, Director of the Economic Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, who emphasized the pavilion’s message of human-centered progress. “The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion embodies our belief in Taiwan that innovation must serve humanity by creating sustainable, meaningful improvements to daily living. We, at TECO, are proud to support the Pavilion by bringing together Taiwan’s most outstanding brands on a global stage, fostering collaboration and showcasing how our innovations can shape a brighter future.”

A star-studded highlight

The opening day drew excitement with the arrival of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who joined the tour of the pavilion with Taiwan Excellence’s Fu Bear mascot. Gray also appeared at the launch press conference before hosting a free meet-and-greet and autograph signing session that drew a large crowd of fans and visitors.

“It is such an honor to be here today at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. Witnessing these innovative solutions from Taiwan inspires me in looking forward to a better tomorrow. I hope that Filipinos will seize every opportunity that’s available to them here at the pavilion, and that we all take home the empowering spirit from seeing a brighter future together as Taiwan and the Philippines,” Gray shared.

The beauty queen also joined the Gimme Five Parade around the expo, where she explored booths representing Taiwan’s diverse industries.

Products shaping the future

Alongside the exhibits, product presentations were held by leading Taiwanese companies and their representatives, including Jacqueline Hsiao of Vinxper Life, George Pascua of Team Group, Joseph Aquino of Zyxel Networks, and Charge Lu of HEPTY.

The presentations showcased solutions across three key categories: Comfortable Life, Smart City, and Greener Future. These areas reflect Taiwan’s push to deliver smarter, sustainable ways of living—whether through fitness machines, eco-friendly devices, or technology designed for connected urban spaces.

Visitors also had the chance to interact with the Fu Bear mascot, take part in activities, and bring home giveaways that carried the Taiwan Excellence brand of innovation.

With its diverse range of exhibits, Taiwan Expo 2025 positions itself not just as a trade show but as a hub for collaboration and cultural connection. Filipino businesses, innovators, and everyday consumers alike are invited to explore how Taiwan’s creativity and technology can inspire new opportunities and partnerships.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion and the rest of the Taiwan Expo 2025 run until 19 September at the SMX Convention Center.