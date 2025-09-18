SHFC clears 19 ECMP projects, benefits 3,400+ families since July

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has approved 19 Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) projects since the program’s July launch, providing secure housing opportunities to more than 3,400 families nationwide, the agency said.

Seven ECMP projects cleared in September drove the milestone, underscoring SHFC’s push to fast-track housing in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

“We are on track in reviewing and approving ECMP projects as our commitment to President Marcos, Jr. 's housing agenda,” SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa said after the 17 September approval of the Villa Soledad Homeowners’ Association, Inc. (HOAI) application in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City. He added that SHFC is working closely with partner communities to widen access to decent, affordable housing.

Newly approved communities include: Pagkakaisang Maralita ng Antipolo Phase II HOAI (Antipolo, Rizal); Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village HOAI (Tagkawayan, Quezon); Don Vicente Villas HOAI Phase 8 (Cabuyao City, Laguna); Zone 5 San Juan Bautista HOAI and San Roque Block 7 Resettlement HOAI (Tarlac); and Ylagan Ville HOI Phase 1 (Calapan, Oriental Mindoro).

SHFC said more ECMP projects are slated for approval in the coming weeks, aligning with DHSUD’s directive to award lots to an initial batch of about 5,000 beneficiaries by October. Beyond lot acquisition, the agency’s approach supports communities with access to water, electricity, and drainage, alongside livelihood and skills training to bolster long-term sustainability.