Senate panel cites Curlee Discaya in contempt over wife’s absence

Contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya was cited in contempt on Thursday, 18 September 2025, for lying about the whereabouts of his wife, Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya.

Senator Raffy Tulfo moved to cite Curlee Discaya during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing. Senator Erwin Tulfo seconded his motion.

This prompted the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, to cite Discaya in contempt.

During the hearing, Discaya was asked to explain the absence of his wife, "Sarah" Discaya, during the inquiry into anomalous flood control projects.

Discaya reasoned that his wife was unable to attend due to a heart condition, which contradicted the letter she had sent to the committee stating that her absence was due to a scheduled meeting with her employees.

In a letter sent to Lacson, Sarah Discaya said she had an important meeting with her employees on the day of the hearing "to explain the problem that the company is facing now and the effects this has on them."

"This meeting was already scheduled before I received the Honorable Committee’s invitation this late afternoon, and some of my employees will be coming from various places, thus, I can no longer cancel the meeting set," Discaya said.

"He is very inconsistent! They are a couple, so it's impossible that they are not talking about the health condition of his wife. They are lying,” Tulfo said.

The senator further warned that he will be revealing more information later on that will expose more lies of the Discayas.