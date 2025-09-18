SCG’s ‘Sharing the Dream’ turns 17, grants scholarships to 290 students

SCG’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, the “Sharing the Dream” program, marked its 17th year by awarding scholarships to 250 high school and 40 college students during a ceremony held on 12 September at Acacia Hotel Manila in Muntinlupa City.

This year’s theme, “Green Generation,” emphasized the company’s belief that education is the foundation for building a stronger nation and that every individual’s potential matters. Scholars from Batangas, Manila, Bulacan, and Taguig received financial assistance, school supplies, and allowances.

“We believe in the value of the individuals. That’s why we believe building human capital is the most important, which we achieve through education and upskilling people. That is what we keep doing for so many years,” said SCG Country Director Jirasak Kaewubol.

Since its launch in 2008, the program has awarded more than 4,000 scholarships in the Philippines. High school scholars currently receive P12,000 each, which covers transportation, school supplies, and shoes, while college scholars receive P20,000 annually.

DepEd Director Atty. Camara Jr. lauded the initiative, saying: “Through this partnership, we see through the high school students that it was not only the material things that were brought in, but actually the confidence that empowers them. That actually changes not only their lives but the lives of their families and the communities as well.”

Aspiring scholars are selected through a rigorous process that considers both academic excellence and character. Applicants must maintain a grade of at least 85, with no grade below 80, and show active participation in extracurricular activities.

SCG alumni also shared their experiences to inspire the new batch of scholars. “It’s important for you to be true to yourself for them to see the genuineness of your heart,” said Ma. Jesiery Rose F. Guevarra, a former SCG scholar who achieved her dream of becoming a nurse.

Ma. Theressa F. Orbeta, another alumna who now works for SCG, added: “It’s important to try and try until you succeed. If it’s for you, there will come a time for it.”

The Thai government also expressed support for the initiative. “The Royal Thai Embassy really appreciates the initiative of SCG. SCG also plays a part in promoting people-to-people connections, which I think is very important and is a strong foundation for every policy that the government would like to move forward with,” said Thai Ambassador to the Philippines Her Excellency Makawadee Sumitmor.

For 17 years, SCG’s “Sharing the Dream” program has not only provided material assistance but also created a ripple effect of confidence, opportunity, and solidarity, impacting thousands of Filipino families and strengthening ties between Thailand and the Philippines.