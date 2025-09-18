SC realigns Zamboanga del Norte family courts to ease caseloads

The Supreme Court has approved changes to the territorial jurisdiction of two family courts in Zamboanga del Norte — Branch 3-FC in Dipolog City and Branch 4-FC in Dapitan City, both under the 9th Judicial Region.

The move aims to balance the number of cases handled by each court, improve access to justice, and enhance the delivery of judicial services.

In a resolution dated May 20, 2025, the SC en banc adopted the recommendation of the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) to transfer three municipalities in Zamboanga del Norte from Branch 3-FC, Dipolog City, to Branch 4-FC, Dapitan City.

Before the transfer, Branch 3-FC covered Dipolog City and the municipalities of Mutia, Piñan, and Polanco, while Branch 4-FC handled cases from Dapitan City and the municipalities of Sibutad, Rizal, and La Libertad.

The OCA found a significant disparity in the caseloads between the two courts. In 2024, Branch 3-FC in Dipolog had 1,285 pending cases, while Branch 4-FC in Dapitan only had 408.

To address the imbalance, the SC removed the municipalities of Mutia, Piñan, and Polanco from Branch 3-FC and reassigned them to Branch 4-FC.

With the adjustment, Branch 4-FC now covers Dapitan City and the municipalities of Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Mutia, Piñan, and Polanco.

All new family cases from these areas must now be filed with Branch 4-FC in Dapitan City.

Pending family cases from Mutia, Piñan, and Polanco will also be transferred to Branch 4-FC if they have not yet reached the pre-trial stage (for civil cases) or arraignment (for criminal cases) as of the resolution’s effectivity date. Cases already in pre-trial or arraignment, as well as archived cases, will remain with Branch 3-FC in Dipolog City.

Family courts handle child and family-related cases under Republic Act No. 8369, or the Family Courts Act of 1997, which mandates their creation in every province and city to preserve family unity, encourage reconciliation, and promote peaceful dispute resolution.

The SC, empowered by the 1987 Constitution, sets rules governing courts’ jurisdiction. Batas Pambansa Blg. 129, or the Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980, as amended, further authorizes the SC to define the territorial coverage of trial courts and designate branches to exclusively handle certain cases.

The resolution took effect 15 days after its publication in two newspapers on 31 August 2025.