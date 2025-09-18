Sara flies to Japan to meet Filipino communities

Vice President Sara Duterte said she is set to fly to Japan on Thursday evening to meet with Filipino communities in Tokyo and Nagoya who are holding rallies to protest corruption.

“Pupunta ako ng Japan dahil merong mga rallies doon na hinanda ang Filipino community sa Tokyo at sa Nagoya. At matagal na nila itong pinlano,” Duterte said in an ambush interview in Davao City, adding that the gatherings also call for the release of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Duterte said she could not postpone the trip since overseas Filipino workers had already arranged their day off, traveled long distances, and spent on accommodations for the events.

“Hindi ko siya pwedeng ipostpone dahil madami sa kanila ang nag-ayos ng kanilang day off, madami sa kanila ang nagbiyahe pa papuntang Tokyo at saka Nagoya at madami sa kanila ang gumastos na ng mga hotels nila,” she said.

“So hindi ito pwedeng ipagpaliban, in any event, para din naman ito sa bayan dahil ito ay double na pananawagan kontra korapsyon at pananawagan sa ICC na palayain si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte,” the Vice President added.

She also said she has no schedule yet to visit her father at the ICC detention center in The Hague.

“Wala pa akong schedule sa Hague. Napanigurado ko na merong magbibisita kay Pangulong Duterte doon. So, on that note, I am comforted by the fact na may nagbibisita sa kanya araw-araw na pinapayagan ng detention unit na magbisita,” she said.

“Pero iniisip ko na bumisita dahil napapansin ko na medyo nag-iiba yung mood niya ngayon. At tinanong ko si Kitty anong nangyayari, bakit walang mga tawag. At sinasabi daw ni President Duterte ay ayaw niya daw yung frustration niya na wala siyang magawa sa mga pangyayari,” she added.

The former chief executive is detained on charges of alleged crimes against humanity in connection with drug war killings during his administration.