Sara Duterte: ‘No stability’ in gov't institutions

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday said she sees "no stability" in the current government institutions amid the leadership changes in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"There is no stability at all with regard to our government institutions. Hindi lang ngayon, even before. We saw how they abused the power and the institutions for their gains," Duterte said in an ambush interview in Davao City.

"Magulo siya kasi unang-una walang vision, walang direction, walang plano. Nakikita mo puro sila politika at paninigurado na may pera sa bulsa at yung election nila sa susunod na darating na election. Ganoon ang makikita mo na ginagawa ng gobyerno. Wala kang nakikita sa gobyerno ngayon na big ticket projects," the Vice President added.

Duterte said she was saddened that thousands of Filipinos needed to be submerged in floods before the government took action.

"Kailangan pa lumubog sa baha yung mga kababayan natin bago merong nag-react na BBM [President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.] ang pangalan," she said.

"And even then, hindi pa nagtutugma yung kanyang reaction sa dapat niyang gawin. Kaya truly our economy is not in the very best. Whether ang ating political stability is down to negative 2, negative 3, even negative 10 siguro," the Vice President added.

She also criticized the President for allowing congressmen accused of misusing or pocketing public funds to leave the country or resign to evade accountability.

"Hindi niya [President Marcos Jr.] dapat hinahayaan 'yung mga congressman na basta na lang umalis ng bansa o basta na lang mag-resign to evade accountability doon sa mga nakita natin na pag-chop-chop ng budget natin at pagkuha ng pera ng bayan para bumili sila ng mga properties, bumili sila ng mga jets, bumili sila ng properties abroad at lahat noong kanilang --- na makikita natin sa lifestyle nila," Duterte said.

The Vice President further noted that the House leadership has not significantly changed, as the new Speaker, Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, is a close ally of Romualdez and Marcos.

"Si Congressman Dy, kung mapapansin nyo, lagi lang yan nakadikit kay Congressman Rodito Albano. So yung pagpapalit nila ng speaker dyan ay para lang yan masabi ng mga tao na meron silang ginawa sa House of Representatives sa reklamo at sa galit ng mga tao. Pero ang totoo niyan ay sila lang din yan. Grupo lang din yan ni Martin Romualdez, ni Sandro Marcos, and of course, siyempre, papunta na rin yan kay BBM," Duterte said.

"So sila lang din yun, sila-sila lang din yan, at sila-sila lang din nag-usap kung ano ang gagawin nila. At sila-sila lang din ang nagplano kung anong gagawin nila sa 2026 budget because this is all about, number one, the presidential elections of 2028 in the budget of 2026. Kasi inubos naman din nila iyong 2025 di ba? So 2026 na pinag-uusapan dito," the Vice President added.