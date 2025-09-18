Samal 5150 aims for global impact

The inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon unwrapping Sunday promises more just a test of athletic strength — it’s a bold step toward putting Mindanao on the global map.

Designed for both potential triathletes and seasoned competitors, the race offers a unique mix of challenge and charm, set against the breathtaking backdrop of a tropical paradise. From a 1.5-kilometer swim in Samal’s crystal-clear waters, a 40km bike ride along scenic coastal roads, to a 10km run weaving through the island’s vibrant community and business districts, every part of the course showcases the island’s natural beauty and cultural warmth.

But the event is not just about personal victories — it’s about a collective leap forward.

“Our efforts have always been deeply rooted in initiatives that spark a ripple effect of progress. Through events like this, we not only celebrate athletic excellence but also aim to uplift the broader community — from tourism and hospitality to local businesses and grassroots development,” Cary Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., said.

At the heart of the event is Bridgeport, Damosa Land’s marine lifestyle development, which serves as the iconic venue for the race. With its scenic waterfront views and modern amenities, it underscores Samal’s potential as not just a neighbor to Davao City, but a world-class destination in its own right.

“It’s time to show the world the beauty, talent and quality of service that Mindanao has to offer,” Lagdameo added.

“This is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of what makes Samal special.”

With nearly 1,100 participants expected to compete, the Damosa Land 5150 is already shaping up to be a landmark race organized by Sunrise Events Inc.

“Every stroke, every pedal, and every step is a vote of confidence for this city and region as one of Asia’s must-visit destinations,” Lagdameo said.

For City Mayor Lemuel Reyes, the event is a symbol of resilience and determination — a message of what Samal and its people can achieve.

Race director Julian Valencia shares that vision, calling the triathlon a “dream come true,” born from passion, teamwork and the belief in the power of sport to unite, inspire and transform.

“Bringing the 5150 brand to Samal is a testament to the Philippines’ growing reputation as a premier destination for world-class multi-sport events,” Valencia said.