RFM declares P300M cash dividend, total payout hits P1B in 2025

Publicly listed food and beverage company RFM Corporation has declared a P300 million cash dividend, marking its fourth declaration for 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, RFM said its Board approved on Wednesday a cash dividend of P0.08903 per share, payable on 22 October 2025, with a record date of 1 October.

This brings the company’s total cash dividend for the year to P1 billion, lower than the P1.3 billion paid out in 2024.

RFM manufactures and sells Selecta Milk, Fiesta and Royal Pasta, flour and buns, and ice cream through a joint venture with the country’s leading ice cream company, producing brands such as Magnum, Cornetto, and Selecta.

The Concepcion-led company said it is on track to post higher income in 2025 compared to its P1.4 billion full-year income in 2024.

CEO Joey Concepcion said RFM’s balance sheet remains strong enough to sustain dividend payouts while maintaining capacity for major capital expenditures or potential acquisitions.

At the share price of P4.27 on 16 September 2025, RFM’s dividend yield for the year is 7 percent.

Concepcion noted that income drivers for 2025 include lower commodity prices and solid volume growth across RFM’s brands and institutional segments, particularly its ice cream business.

“The recent flooding and heavy rainfall this third quarter posed a challenge to our logistics, but underlying demand seemed resilient. We expect this consumer demand to continue through the fourth quarter, helped by easing inflation,” Concepcion said.