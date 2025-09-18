Remulla: Curlee Discaya under evaluation for witness protection program

The Department of Justice (DOJ) begins evaluating the possibility of turning contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya into a state witness in the alleged multimillion-peso flood control scam.

Speaking to reporters in an ambush interview at the Senate on Thursday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed that Discaya is under consideration for the witness protection program following his testimony before lawmakers.

“We are evaluating his fitness to be under witness protection,” Remulla said.

“He already submitted a sworn statement, but we will be asking more questions, both related to his statement and to other incidents that may be relevant to the inquiry or to possible cases that may be filed,” he added.

Renulla lamented that the Senate’s ongoing probe has unearthed allegations of collusion among the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, contractors, and legislators in the implementation of anomalous flood control projects.

He then emphasized that identifying credible state witnesses is part of the DOJ’s strategy to expedite the delivery of justice.

“People want justice, and we want this to be a well-thought-out process where we gather the evidence properly, and getting a state witness is one way to speed up our pursuit of justice,” the Justice chief said.

When asked whether other individuals are being considered for witness protection, Remulla said several names are being evaluated, including those implicated early in the scam.

“Yes. Sila yung unang kasama dito sa flood control scam ay sila ang unang una (Those initially involved in the flood control scam are our primary focus). Of course, this would go into the corruption within infrastructure projects with the government—this is where the conspiracy angle comes in,” Remulla stressed, noting that more testimonies and evidence are being collected.

“Conspiracy between some DPWH people, contractors, and legislators. We want to find out. Dito natin sisimulan (we will start here). And we will be welcoming more people later,” he added.

Remulla also said he expects to meet with Discaya’s wife, Czesarah Discaya, possibly as early as Friday, to also evaluate her for the witness protection program.

“I already sent a letter to the Senate President, which I signed before coming here,” he said. “They [Discayas] will be brought to us by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.”

Curlee Discaya was detained at the Senate premises after being cited in contempt in the earlier hearing.

On whether another contractor, Brice Hernandez, could also be granted state witness status, Remulla underscored that each move by the DOJ must be carefully weighed, given the “many complications and sub-issues” involved.

“We’ll evaluate them one by one. We'll be reviewing all the video recordings of the Senate hearings to assist in our assessment.”

Remulla assured the public that the government remains committed to pursuing justice in the interest of transparency and accountability.