QCPD deploys 1K personnel, offers Libreng Sakay during strike

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting District Director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio on Thursday said they have deployed more than 1,000 personnel to secure the 3-day nationwide transport strike of PISTON and Manibela from 17 to 19 September 2025, ensuring safety, mobility, and peace and order in the city.

The deployment covers key convergence points and vital thoroughfares across Quezon City, with strategically placed Mobile Patrol Units for rapid response and visibility; Motorcycle Units for quick maneuvering in narrow and congested roads; Foot Patrols in public transport terminals, commercial areas, and rally sites; Traffic Assistance Units to manage vehicular flow and assist commuters; Checkpoints/Border Control Points to monitor and secure city entry and exit routes; Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) Teams on standby to maintain order during mass actions; Drone Units for aerial monitoring and real-time situational awareness; and the District Reactionary Standby Support Force (DRSSF) for reinforcement in case of untoward incidents.

In addition to security measures, the QCPD has also rolled out Libreng Sakay operations to assist stranded QCitizens and ensure that workers, students, and the commuting public reach their destinations despite the strike. Police vehicles were utilized in key areas to provide immediate relief to affected commuters.

Silvio assured the public that QCPD will exercise maximum tolerance while safeguarding both commuters and transport groups staging protests, in line with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and the directive to maintain law and order.

“We have mobilized our personnel not only to secure protest areas but also to extend assistance through our Libreng Sakay program. The QCPD is fully committed in ensuring that the lives of QCitizens remain unhampered despite the transport strike,” Silvio emphasized.

The QCPD further appealed to transport leaders and participants to conduct their activities in a peaceful and lawful manner, while reminding the public that police assistance remains accessible through E 911 or QC Helpline 122 and the official QCPD Facebook page.