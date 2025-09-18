Public school teachers’ promotions now guaranteed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a new law on Thursday that establishes a career progression system for public school teachers and school leaders, guaranteeing promotions based on merit and qualifications.

The law, Republic Act 12288, or the “Career Progression System for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act,” coincides with National Teachers’ Month. It aims to ensure professional development and career growth for educators by introducing a competency-based promotion system for those in elementary and secondary schools.

Under the new system, positions from Teacher I to Master Teacher I will serve as the foundation of the expanded career path. Promotions will not be based on a rigid hierarchy but will instead depend on an educator’s qualifications and competence, as determined by professional standards.

The law directs the Civil Service Commission, the Department of Education, the Teacher Education Council and the Professional Regulation Commission to streamline qualification standards for all public school teaching positions.

To create more opportunities for advancement, the Department of Budget and Management was ordered to create new teaching positions, including Teacher IV, V, VI and VII, as well as Master Teacher V and VI, and School Principal V.

These new roles will be added to the official Index of Occupational Services.