PPA condemns killing of Palawan port official

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has heightened security in all its governed ports in Palawan following the killing of Atty. Joshua Lavega Abrina, Officer-in-Charge of the Administrative Division of the Port Management Office in the province, on Wednesday.

In its Central Office in Manila, PPA General Manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago said they strongly condemned the brazen killing of Abrina “in the highest possible terms.”

Abrina was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in front of his house in Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, shortly after attending a prayer meeting with his family.

He was formally sworn in as Attorney III at PPA-PMO Palawan in July and was later appointed Officer-in-Charge of the Administrative Division.

The PPA leadership assured it will continue to cooperate and coordinate with authorities to ensure the speedy progress of the investigation and deliver justice for Abrina and his family.