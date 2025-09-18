Police bust spa in Taguig

Taguig City police rescued 13 individuals, including minors, during an anti-trafficking operation at a spa allegedly offering sexual services in New Lower Bicutan.

The raid was conducted around 1 AM on 17 September by the Taguig City Police Station. Arrested were the spa’s owners, identified as 39-year-old Rafael and 35-year-old Rizal, who now face charges for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from intelligence reports that the establishment was posing as a wellness center while providing illicit services.

Case investigator P/Capt. Darwin Salvador said on September 18 that surveillance was carried out on 11 and 14 September before the raid. The spa had reportedly been operating since January 2024.

A total of 13 individuals were rescued, including five minors, eight adults, and one person with disability. They were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Taguig for assistance and documentation.

Salvador clarified that no underage therapists were confirmed during the operation. He explained that the minors found inside were the children of the spa owners and therapists who lived on the premises.

“We validated that they were actually offering extra service during the surveillance and the actual operation,” Salvador said, adding that some relatives of workers also resided in the spa.

The suspects remain in police custody pending the filing of charges.