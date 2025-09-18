PNR orders stations’ dismantling

Acting Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez has ordered the immediate dismantling of Philippine National Railways (PNR) stations between Sta. Mesa, Manila, and Cabuyao, Laguna, to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

Lopez’s directive follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to fast-track major transportation projects to ease the burden on commuters.

“The dismantling of the 10 PNR stations in the said section will be simultaneously done. This is the only way for the project to push through,” Lopez said Thursday during the demolition of a PNR station in Cabuyao.

He urged local government units to assist with the effort.

Other stations being demolished include Blumentritt, Sucat, Muntinlupa, Alabang, Biñan, San Pedro, Sta. Rosa, Mamatid and Bicutan.

The 147.26-kilometer elevated railway is expected to be operational by 2032 and aims to serve about 800,000 commuters across Central Luzon, Metro Manila and CALABARZON.

The Malolos-Valenzuela segment is expected to begin operations by 2027, with the Malolos-Clark segment to follow in 2028.

Lopez added that right-of-way issues for the southern section of the NSCR are expected to be resolved by 2026.