‘Paskuhan’ sparks UAAP Season 88 opener

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) kicks off Season 88 with a grand opening ceremony tonight at the UST Grandstand.

University of Santo Tomas (UST), which last hosted the UAAP in 2016, will present a vibrant program that will run late into the night, showcasing the school’s rich traditions.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the traditional “Thomasian Welcome Walk” for the student-athletes of all eight participating schools, followed by the Hope Concert at 8 p.m.

The concert promises a festive “Paskuhan” atmosphere, complete with fireworks and drone shows — hallmarks of the España-based campus.

This season’s official song, “Strength in Motion, Hope in Action,” will be performed by Thomasian singer Kean Cipriano.

“When strength and hope unite, greatness happens,” Season 88 president Rev. Fr. Rodel Cansancio, explaining the theme said.

“We’re all champions in one enduring flame.”

Earlier in the day, a Eucharistic Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena, preceding the opening ceremony and concert.

The eight-day “Light of Hope” series, featuring light shows that illuminated the UST Main Building with the colors and chants of each UAAP member school, concluded last night (Thursday night) as part of the countdown to Season 88.

Sports action begins this weekend, starting with collegiate men’s and junior high school boys’ basketball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena.

Collegiate women’s football kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) at the newly built Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, while the men’s tournament follows the next day at the same venue in Imus, Cavite.

High school girls’ and boys’ volleyball will have their first serve on Sunday at the newly renovated Blue Eagle Gym.

A total of 48 events across collegiate and high school divisions will take place this season, with UST entering as the reigning general champion in both divisions.