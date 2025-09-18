Overstaying Aussie behind bars

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Thursday the arrest of an Australian national in Makati City who was allegedly using multiple fake identities and had overstayed his visa.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dayle Marc George Campbell, was apprehended on Pertierra Street in Poblacion, Makati, during an overnight operation from 15 to 16 September, in coordination with local police.

Authorities said Campbell used several aliases, including “Dion Munro” and “Daniel John,” and claimed citizenship in both Australia and Seychelles.

The BI said it received complaints that he was using fraudulent immigration documents. During the arrest, Campbell was reportedly seen trying to escape and hide under a parked car.

According to the BI, the Australian Embassy confirmed that Campbell was reported in 2021 for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act in a case involving his former partner.

He was also allegedly in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Immigration records show Campbell entered the Philippines on 22 February 2020, and failed to extend his visa, making him an overstaying foreign national.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has also confirmed that Campbell is under investigation for alleged money laundering and narcotics trafficking and is believed to be affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Campbell remains in BI custody and is facing deportation charges.